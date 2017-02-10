Two men to be sentenced after stealing from Second Harvest

Two men found guilty of stealing from Second Harvest Food bank will be sentenced Monday.

Former Worth County Commissioner Anthony Hall and Former Second Harvest Food Bank employee Gregory Jackson are awaiting sentencing on theft by conversion charges.

Prosecutors said between January and June 20-11, the two men intercepted seven truckloads of paper products donated by Procter and Gamble, and sold them, pocketing the cash.

The maximum prison time for these charges is up to 75 years.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.