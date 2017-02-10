Albany lounge hosts Rock the Relief for storm survivors

There will be a raffle, silent auction, and barbecue (Source: WALB)

An Albany lounge kicked off their two-day fundraiser for storm victims. Oglethorpe Lounge is holding it's Rock the Relief benefit to raise money for chainsaws crews working with Albany Relief and Recovery group.

A portion of the money will also help repair the roof of the lounge, which was damaged during last month's storms.

The fundraiser event will showcase several local rock bands. Three of the bands actually got back together for the benefit.

There will also be a raffle and a silent auction.

"This is the oldest bar in town. We've been here since 1951 so we are a definite cornerstone in the working man's universe here in Albany. We want to pay back and give back to the people who have supported us all these years," said bar manager Alison McCorkle-Cleland.

Rock the Relief will go on until 2:30 a.m. early Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, they'll be selling barbecue between noon and 4 p.m.

The benefit concert will start at 6 p.m.

