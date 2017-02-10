Pedestrian bridge construction leads to road detours

The bridge has been in the works for 5 years (Source: WALB)

Detours will be put in place while the bridge is worked on (Source: WALB)

Drivers need to expect a detour Saturday if they're traveling on Slappey. The detour on Slappey Boulevard has been extended as installation continues on the Albany Technical College's million-dollar pedestrian bridge.

The detour began Friday morning at 9 a.m. and is expected to end at noon Saturday.

Traffic heading north on Slappey will be narrowed to one lane with a right lane closed before the intersection of West Oakridge Drive. Traffic headed south on Slappey will be narrowed to one lane with a left lane closure before Industry Avenue.

Albany Tech school officials say the bridge will increase the safety of the students. They have about 70 students who cross Slappey from the west campus daily.

Officials also say the bridge will allow the school to offer more programs.

"Another aspect was campus expansion because we are land locked so we can only go to the west side of Slappey so this bridge will provide a way for us to expand our campus on the other side and grow our campus so we can add programs for the community," said Wendy Howell, ATC spokesperson.

The pedestrian bridge has been in the works for the past five years.

The walkway of the bridge is expected to be finished Saturday, but the actual bridge won't be ready until late April.

