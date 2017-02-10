Officials release name of Dougherty Co. flu victim - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Officials release name of Dougherty Co. flu victim

The first flu death of the year was reported in Dougherty Co. (Source: WALB) The first flu death of the year was reported in Dougherty Co. (Source: WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

The first flu death of the year has been reported in Dougherty County.

The county coroner says Laura Youman, 73, was admitted into Phoebe Putney Memorial at about 2 p.m. Friday after falling ill with the flu at PruittHealth nursing home.

Youman later died at the hospital.

Approximately ten other residents at the nursing home were reported sick with the virus.

PruittHealth officials are working to contain the flu virus and keep it from spreading.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Albany car dealership warns about scam

    Albany car dealership warns about scam

    Monday, May 15 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-05-15 19:54:50 GMT

    You've heard it time and time again. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.  One Albany business wants folks to keep that in mind, all in an effort to prevent victims from falling for scams.  

    More >>

    You've heard it time and time again. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.  One Albany business wants folks to keep that in mind, all in an effort to prevent victims from falling for scams.  

    More >>

  • APD investigate pawn shop burglary

    APD investigate pawn shop burglary

    Monday, May 15 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-05-15 19:47:45 GMT

    Damage from a business burglary is still visible at a pawn shop in Albany.  

    More >>

    Damage from a business burglary is still visible at a pawn shop in Albany.  

    More >>

  • ATC signs agreement with Columbus State University

    ATC signs agreement with Columbus State University

    Monday, May 15 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-05-15 19:43:29 GMT
    The president's from both universities signed an articulation agreement on Monday. (Source: WALB)The president's from both universities signed an articulation agreement on Monday. (Source: WALB)

    Folks at Albany Technical College want to make sure their students have options to continue their academic experiences beyond the technical college level.

    More >>

    Folks at Albany Technical College want to make sure their students have options to continue their academic experiences beyond the technical college level.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly