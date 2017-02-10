Officials release name of Dougherty Co. flu victim

The first flu death of the year was reported in Dougherty Co. (Source: WALB)

The first flu death of the year has been reported in Dougherty County.

The county coroner says Laura Youman, 73, was admitted into Phoebe Putney Memorial at about 2 p.m. Friday after falling ill with the flu at PruittHealth nursing home.

Youman later died at the hospital.

Approximately ten other residents at the nursing home were reported sick with the virus.

PruittHealth officials are working to contain the flu virus and keep it from spreading.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.