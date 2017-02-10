Vienna man with cerebral palsy gets handicap accessible home

"I just have to do a lot for him, a lot of things that he can't do for himself," said Laura Jean Grace. (Source: WALB)

This month, an organization will begin the journey to make life a whole lot easier for a disabled man and his parents.

Nicholas Hooks, 46, who has cerebral palsy, lives with his parents, William and Laura Jean Grace in their rented home in Vienna. It's been their home for several years, but won't be for much longer.

"What especially impressed us about them was their story," said Bambie Hayes, Executive Director of Crisp Area Habitat for Humanity.

"Nicholas was about 6 or 7-months-old when we found out he couldn't sit up or either crawl," his mom said.

On Friday, February 17, Crisp Area Habitat for Humanity will break ground on its first-ever build in Dooly County, with the Grace family as the recipients.

"They need a handicapped accessible home," said Hayes.

The home will come equipped with everything the family needs to make life easier for Nicholas, who can't fully take care of himself, including a handicap-accessible tub.

"It's not difficult, but it's a lot of work. I just have to do a lot for him, a lot of things that he can't do for himself," said Laura Jean.

The organization wants to raise $50,000 toward the build to help pay for the home.

The Grace's will pay for the mortgage, along with partnering with Habitat for Humanity in "sweat equity."

For this family, the new home is nothing but a blessing.

"Something that we've been looking for and praying for and hoping for for a long time," Nicholas' mom said.

Organizers are still collecting donations toward the $50,000 goal.

To donate, you can mail a check made out to "Crisp Area Habitat" to the below address:

PO Box 1191, Cordele, GA 31010

You can also drop off donations at 205 East 15th Avenue, Cordele, GA 31015.

Another option is to use PayPal, at crispareahabitat@bellsouth.net.

Builds like this typically take between 90 and 120 days to complete.

The organization also needs volunteers to help build, and people to donate lunch to the volunteers. If you'd like to help, call (229) 271-8000.

