ICE confirms illegal immigrant arrests in Georgia over the last week

A funeral date is set for fallen soldier Lt. Weston Lee. Family members said his body will be laid to rest May 25 at 9 a.m. at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. The Bluffton native died last month while serving in Iraq.
A Southwest Georgia foster care organization says there aren't enough foster parents in the community. Right now, there are more than 200 kids in Dougherty County who need foster homes.
Some Albany residents did a few downward dogs for a good cause.
Dozens of Albany residents celebrated Mother's Day at the Civic Center.
A new coalition in Dougherty County will work to keep mothers and babies safe and healthy. The Birth Outcomes Coalition met for the first time Thursday at Phoebe's Learning Center Conference Room.
