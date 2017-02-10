ICE confirms illegal immigrant arrests in Georgia over the last week

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is working to fight rumors about a high number of illegal immigrants arrested this week.

While WALB News 10 has yet to confirm any arrests in South Georgia, ICE spokesperson Bryan Cox confirmed some information about recent arrests.

Cox said Friday somewhere around 200 people were arrested in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina this week alone.

According to Cox, the number of people arrested in each state is about even, which would mean agents arrested around 60 or 70 illegal immigrants in Georgia this week.

Cox said most of the individuals are convicted criminals.

In Fiscal Year 2016, the most recent complete Fiscal Year, nearly 250,000 illegal immigrants were arrested. That year was under the Obama administration.

To put this week's arrests into context, WALB News 10 crunched the numbers.

During FY 2016, to add up to nearly 250,000 arrests, 96 people would have been arrested on average in each state each week.

So, with 60 or 70 being arrested in Georgia this week, that would be less than the average number of people arrested each week during the last complete Fiscal Year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.