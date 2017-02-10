Worth Co. disaster recovery center opens

The center will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The Small Business Administration has representatives at the DRC. (Source: WALB)

There's now more help available for storm victims in Worth County.

On Friday, FEMA opened a sixth disaster recovery center in Sylvester.

If you haven't yet you, must register with FEMA no later than March 27.

You can do all of the work by phone or online, but the centers are open to provide you with options.

"It's one on one," explained the federal coordinating officer for Georgia Disaster Response, Kevin Hannes. "We're here in Georgia and folks like to see us face-to-face."

The center in Worth county is staffed with both federal and state representatives.

It also also has representatives with the small business administration.

Even if you are not a small business owner, home-owners and non-profit organizations can can qualify for low interest long-term loans.

They are handled on a case-by-case basis, but loans can be taken for up to 30 years.

Hannes was at the Worth County center Friday.

He encourages storm victims to stop by for personalized help.

"We want to provide that personal touch to each and every survivor. Our focus here in this event is to ensure our programs meet the survivors needs and not try to force the survivors to meet the bureaucratic needs of the federal government," said Hannes.

He said coming into the center is the best way to avoid any problems.

Following a visit to the MCLB, U.S. Congressman Austin Scott also stopped by the center to talk with homeowners and FEMA representatives.

He encourages folks to stop by sooner than later.

"If you were impacted by the storm I would encourage you to come by, meet with them, find out what is available out there. If they can help you they will. That's what they're here for," said Scott.

The Worth County disaster recovery center will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It's located at the Worth County Community Center, 1310 North Monroe Street in Sylvester.

