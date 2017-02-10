New internet provider serves Randolph Co.

Representatives said they can do a two-day installation. (Source: WALB)

Sonny Taylor is the director of installation. (Source: WALB)

A new internet provider is targeting rural areas of South Georgia.

Point Broadband is now available in Randolph County.

Folks at the company's headquarters have an ongoing relationship with the power company in the area.

When they learned about the need for internet there, they wanted to help.

Residents say they are happy to see another option for internet.

The company has served roughly 100 people since it opened last week.

"A lot of these rural areas have been left behind. It gives us the opportunity to be able to offer something that is not only wanted, but needed in this area," said director of installation Sonny Taylor.

The company uses a special aerial technology that allows them to get to even the most remote locations.

If you want to learn more, the office is on the square in Cuthbert.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.