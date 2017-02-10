VSU defensive coordinator leaving for NFL

Valdosta State defensive coordinator James Rowe is leaving the Blazers for an assistant coaching job with the NFL's Washington Redskins.

Rowe joins the team as an assistant defensive backs coach.

He spent one season in Valdosta, coming to Winnersville with head coach Kerwin Bell. In his lone season, the Blazers snatched a Division II-best 27 interceptions and ranked fifth in opposing passing efficiency.

Senior safety Kenny Moore was named an AFCA Division II First-Team All-American under Rowe's tutelage.

Rowe joins defense line coach Justin Hinds and wide receivers coach Jake Grande in leaving the Blazers for other opportunities this offseason.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.