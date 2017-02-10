GBI investigates after newborn dies in Grady County

The Grady County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation following the death of an infant in Cairo.

According to officials, the newborn girl was brought to the Grady General Hospital Friday, where she was pronounced dead.

The body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon for autopsy.

The details for the request for GBI assistance weren't immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Grady County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 377-5200 or the GBI at (229) 225-4090.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.