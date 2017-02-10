Meeting requested to discuss Cook Medical Center relocation

Hahira city officials met with Cook Medical Center officials concerning the hospital's relocation.

Hahira city officials, Hahira DDA, and the merchant's association held the meeting Friday to discuss a possible new location for Cook Medical Center.

Mayor Bruce Cain says it has been 14 years since Hahira's local hospital, Smith Northview, left the community to relocate.

DDA Chairman Ted Raker says they are currently looking into the feasibility of funding sources for the hospital to bring into town.

Officials have pointed out that Cook Medical Center has over 200 employees and an annual economic impact of over $25 million, though it still occupies a dated facility in need of both expansion and renovation.

More information will be released as the decision for the relocation continues.

