Love kitchen helps feed homeless and hungry in Cordele

A kitchen on wheels continued making its way around South Georgia Friday to feed those in need.

The Little Caesars Love Kitchen stopped at Hand of Hope, Inc. in Cordele.

Local employees came out in full force to hand out pizza for the homeless and hungry, while Hand of Hope delivered a biblical message.

Barbara Ritchison, the District Manager for Cordele's Little Caesars, said it's a chance for the franchise to make a difference and put a smile on the faces of people less fortunate.

"It's heartfelt," said Ritchison. "It warms my heart. It really does, and I get teary-eyed seeing it. I see some of the people; they're really hungry. They hug your neck with great appreciation."

Little Caesars has two "Love Kitchens," one for the east coast and one for the west coast.

The truck shows up at each stop with around 100 to 150 pizzas, provided by the franchisees.

