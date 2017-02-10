Valdosta FD holds open house for aspiring firefighters

The Valdosta Fire Department is hosting two open house events for those interested in joining their ranks.

Organizers say there will be physical agility test stations set up for folks that would like a practice session.

Fire crews will also be there to speak with interested individuals to offer advice and answer any questions about the test, hiring process, and other questions.

Those open house events take place February 11th, and February 25th at the Valdosta Regional Training Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call the Valdosta fire department at 229-333-1835.

