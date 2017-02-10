South Dougherty community tornado clean-up planned for Saturday

Judy Bowles, the executive director of Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful, said "They need all of us to come out and help. I hope we have a large crowd. We have been averaging 300-350 volunteers at each event." (Source: WALB)

Clean-up efforts will continue this weekend across South Georgia.

For people looking for a place to lend a hand, volunteers are needed in South Dougherty County, Saturday, February 11 at 9 a.m., a section of town that was hit hard by the tornado on January 22.

Volunteers will start on Kreg Avenue, at the home of an elderly citizen unable to physically bring his debris curbside.

There is a lot of need for volunteer labor in the area, and city organizers hope the turnout will be as strong as the last two community-wide clean-ups.

Judy Bowles, the executive director of Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful, said "They need all of us to come out and help. I hope we have a large crowd. We have been averaging 300-350 volunteers at each event."

Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, rakes, and pitchforks.

Chainsaws are especially needed.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at 1127 Kreg Avenue on Saturday morning.

City Commissioner Jon Howard, along with County Commissioner John Hayes, are helping coordinate the event with Bowles.

