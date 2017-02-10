PruittHealth - Palmyra limits access after flu diagnosis

PruittHealth Palmyra in Albany has limited access to its facility after a patient contracted influenza.

PruittHealth Palmyra in Albany has limited access to its facility after a patient contracted influenza.

The company says they were notified on Feb. 3 about the sick patient.

PruittHealth Palmyra's administrator Angela Milner said in a statement, "We are cooperating fully with local and state health officials to assess and minimize the risks of influenza spreading within the facility and community, including limiting access to the facility to the public until further notice."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.