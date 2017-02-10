Learn about digital display advertising with WALB

As a major distributor of digital advertising, we offer display ads in a variety of sizes, animations, and functions.

DISPLAY ADVERTISING

Leaderboard

A standard horizontal banner is 728 pixels wide by 90 pixels tall. It is prominently displayed at the top of our website with strong visibility and lends itself to billboard-like text.

Display Ads

We offer display ads in a variety of sizes. We offer the following standard sizes: 300x250, 468x60, 180x150 and 300x150. A variety of ad positions gives your business maximum exposure.

PREMIUM DISPLAY ADVERTISING

Utilizing these premium creatives give marketers unique, interactive features and advanced technology.

Homepage Pencil Expandable

The prime homepage pencil position is 980 pixels wide by 30 pixels tall. It expands to 980x300 for a large spacious display.

Story Wrap

The top story wrap appears on the homepage. The top part is 645x30 and the bottom is 645x60, it wraps the news content.

Interactive Video Banners

Engaging video banners bring your advertisement to life. Available for any ad size. We also offer interactive features and social media options.

Corner Peel

Catch the eye of viewers. The page flickers at the corner top right of the homepage. It expands to reveal your advertisement.

Wallpaper

It's unavoidable. You can't help but see it. It wraps the entire homepage.

Pre-roll and Post-roll (Learn More)

Have your commercial appear before a news clip when you get pre-roll. Post-roll ads run after a news clip.

