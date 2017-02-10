Night to Shine honors individuals with special needs

Tiaras, crowns, and twinkling lights fill a room at First Baptist Church of Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

Tiaras, crowns, and twinkling lights fill a room at First Baptist Church of Valdosta.

It's all in preparation for Friday's Night to Shine prom. A prom for individuals with special needs.

The prom is a worldwide wide event. More than 350 churches around the world will host the prom tonight, sponsored by the Tim Tebow foundation.

This is the first year Valdosta has partnered with the foundation to host the event and nearly 300 volunteers helped make the event possible.

Roughly 150 individuals have signed up to attend the event.

The prom will feature a red carpet, a catered dinner and a dance floor.

Organizers and parents said events like this help their kids feel included.

"To know that they can come to an event that's just for them, to be themselves, they don't have to be picked on," said Erin Willis, "And they're honored to show them not just that they have special needs, they have special things they like to do, but just honor them and make them shine."

The prom will start at 6 p.m.

Organizers said they hope they are able to bring the event back again next year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.