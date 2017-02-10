Four teens involved in Norman Park murder to serve less time

Four teens convicted in the July 2015 killing of a Norman Park man got their sentences reduced on Wednesday.

Adrian Robinson, Ty’Cameron La’Darius Hayes, I-Key Tumazs Pinkins, and Brandon Quanterrious “Brad” Wynn were all granted the reduction by Superior Court Judge Harry Altman.

Atlman's sentence reduction cut almost half the amount of time that would have been served under the original sentence.

They will now be serving 10 years instead of 18.

All of them will have to serve majority of the sentence before being eligible for parole and probation.

Those four teens, Tykerius Jones, also known as "Grump, and Derek Phillips pled guilty to charges in connection to the shooting in July of 2015.

John Hester Sr. was shot outside his home in Norman Park off Hwy 256.

Investigators said the suspects actually intended to rob Hester's son.

Law enforcement officers believed that a firearm taken during the burglary was used in the shooting of John Hester.

Christian Glover was the teen who investigators believed fired the shot that killed Hester.

Back in August of 2016, After deliberating for a few hours, the jury came back and found Glover guilty on 6 of the 10 counts he faced.

Glover was found guilty of burglary, theft, criminal attempt of home invasion, armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime.

And he was found not guilty on two counts of felony murder and two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony.

Jones, Hayes, Phillips, Pinkins and Wynn all entered guilty pleas for charges of burglary and criminal attempt to commit home invasion.

On Wednesday, Atlman's sentence reduction also included that the prison time would now be served concurrently instead of consecutively

On Friday, District Attorney Brad Shealy told WALB that the four teens could now serve 40 to 100 months less than originally.

WALB reached out to the Hester family Friday. They said they are trying to move forward and trust God during this process. They were aware of the sentences changes.

