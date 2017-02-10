Health officials: 'Vaccinate, isolate and don't hesitate' against the flu

As schools across the country close their doors following widespread flu outbreaks, health officials are urging those in Southwest Georgia to take precaution.

In North Georgia, students in Walker County were out of class Thursday and Friday after the spread of a flu-like illness. They're one of several school systems in six different states canceling classes.

Southwest Georgia Health Director Dr. Charles Ruis said there is a steady increase of flu cases in southwest Georgia, though that is typical for this time of the year. Flu activity usually peaks between December and March, and Ruis expects flu numbers to peak here in March and April.

Ruis said now is still a good time to take the steps of protection. He encourages people to "vaccinate, isolate and don't hesitate."

He said people who haven't already done so should get their flu shot so it's fully active when flu season peaks. He urged those who already have the virus to isolate themselves from others and to take early action and see a doctor.

"If you can be seen within 48 hours of the onset of the symptoms, there are medicines that can be prescribed which will help to reduce the duration of the flu and reduce the magnitude of the symptoms," said Dr. Ruis.

Some of the symptoms of the flu include fever, severe muscle aches, extreme fatigue, and a sore throat and runny nose.

