Second Harvest assists senior residents in need

Second Harvest Food Bank is working to help feed senior citizens in South Georgia. (Source: WALB)

Second Harvest Food Bank is working to help feed senior citizens in South Georgia.

In August 2016 the food bank started the Commodity Supplemental Food Program.

It provides senior citizens in need with a box of food a month.

The program started with 335 boxes and now can provide 835 boxes to senior citizens.

They work with churches and community organizations to identify seniors and get the boxes to them.

"They are on fixed incomes. They may be on a pension, they may be on social security and they have to make tough choices. In a lot of cases between putting food on the table, paying the heat, or paying medication," explained marketing director Eliza McCall.

Each of the boxes have roughly $50 worth of food. Only one box is allowed per household.

If you think you are eligible for the program contact Second Harvest Food Bank.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.