Phoebe hosts heart health walks

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Phoebe Heart Walk flyer) (Source: Phoebe Heart Walk flyer)


The Phoebe Heart walk will be held Saturday at seven different locations in South Georgia.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m. at all locations.

If you'd like to join the walk, here are the places they're happening:

  • Sumter County Regional Park, 741 U.S. Highway 19 S., Americus
  • Preston Williams Center, 709 Vienna Road, Montezuma
  • Schley County Recreation Department Complex, 400 Gill Street, Ellaville
  • Taylor County Recreation Complex, 183 Charing Road, Butler
  • Dooly County Recreational Department Complex, 126 Ninth Street, Vienna
  • Marion County Courthouse Square, Intersection of Hwy 26 and 41, Buena Vista
  • Webster County Courthouse, 6330 Hamilton Street, Preston

Call (229) 931-6812 or click here for more information and to find the closest walk to you. 

