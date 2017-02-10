Phoebe hosts heart health walks

The Phoebe Heart walk will be held Saturday at seven different locations in South Georgia.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m. at all locations.

If you'd like to join the walk, here are the places they're happening:

Sumter County Regional Park, 741 U.S. Highway 19 S., Americus

Preston Williams Center, 709 Vienna Road, Montezuma

Schley County Recreation Department Complex, 400 Gill Street, Ellaville

Taylor County Recreation Complex, 183 Charing Road, Butler

Dooly County Recreational Department Complex, 126 Ninth Street, Vienna

Marion County Courthouse Square, Intersection of Hwy 26 and 41, Buena Vista

Webster County Courthouse, 6330 Hamilton Street, Preston

Call (229) 931-6812 or click here for more information and to find the closest walk to you.

