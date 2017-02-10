Driver crashes into semi, left the scene with tag

Driver of the sedan removed the license plate and left the scene, police say (Source: WALB)

Police say Xavier Dunlap was driving a burgundy sedan, ran a red light and struck a semi-truck at the intersection of Radium Spring and Oakridge around 4:30 Friday morning.

Officers say the Dunlap got out of the car, removed the license plate and left the scene.

Dunlap was found about 40 minutes later on Virginia Avenue where paramedics took him the hospital.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

