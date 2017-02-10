Thomasville prepares for Valentine's Day Weekend

Tourism officials say that Thomasville has become quite the spot for a romantic date. (Source:WALB)

The city sees couples and groups of friends from all over the region. (Source:WALB)

If your soulmate wants more this year than just a box of chocolates, you may want to think about heading to Thomasville this weekend.

"It's a beautiful place and it's so easily accessible. It's a lot easier to get here than Paris," Thomasville Tourism Director Bonnie Hayes said.

It may not be the City of Love, but Georgia's Rose City is becoming a popular destination to take that special someone.

"Where else can you go and walk the streets hand in hand with somebody you love, stop, shop, and maybe sit down and have a glass of wine," Hayes said.

The tourism director told WALB News 10 that the city sees couples from all over the region.

"Whether it's Tallahassee, Valdosta, Cairo, Albany, we even have a lot of people that come from Jacksonville and Tampa," Hayes explained.

Thomasville businesses are also excited for the holiday weekend, the staff at Liam's Restaurant expect to see big crowds.

Owners Scott and Rhonda Foster said the holiday brings a boost in sales.

"Valentine's Day is just one of those days that it starts getting booked up way ahead of time . People think way ahead of Valentine's Day," Foster said.

And couples are definitely thinking about Liam's Restaurant.

"Our weekend is booked and then we also have a chocolate and wine pairing on Saturday which is also booked out," Foster mentioned.

But if you haven't made reservations yet, don't worry. Thomasville's tourism office said there's still a lot to do in the city.

And even if you don't have a sweetheart this year, some businesses have events for groups of friends and children as well.

"No, you don't have to be a couple. It might just be friends that want to get out and again our entire city is ready for this," Hayes said.

