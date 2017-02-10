Area high school basketball region tournament scores

High school basketball scores from Thursday, February 10's region tournament action:
Boys:
Colquitt Co. 76, Lowndes 55
Northside-Warner Robins 71, Valdosta 67
Lee Co. 71, Coffee 69
Americus-Sumter 58, Shaw 55
Carver-Columbus 68, Westover 62
Crisp Co. 73, Cook 69
Worth Co. 74, Monroe 66
Early Co. 84, Fitzgerald 79
Thomasville 52, Albany 49
Calhoun Co. 49, Miller Co. 46
Terrell Co. 51, Pelham 50
Quitman Co. 64, Seminole Co. 55
Randolph-Clay 76, Mitchell Co. 68
Sherwood Christian 75, Covenant Christian 72
Girls:
Lowndes 66, Tift Co. 65
Valdosta 43, Houston Co. 31
Northside-Warner Robins 59, Coffee 39
Columbus 63, Americus-Sumter 44
Monroe 52, Dougherty 49
Cook 58, Crisp Co. 41
Berrien 59, Early Co. 44
Fitzgerald 61, Thomasville 49
