Area high school basketball region tournament scores

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Thursday, February 10's region tournament action:

Boys:

Colquitt Co. 76, Lowndes 55

Northside-Warner Robins 71, Valdosta 67

Lee Co. 71, Coffee 69

Americus-Sumter 58, Shaw 55

Carver-Columbus 68, Westover 62

Crisp Co. 73, Cook 69

Worth Co. 74, Monroe 66

Early Co. 84, Fitzgerald 79

Thomasville 52, Albany 49

Calhoun Co. 49, Miller Co. 46

Terrell Co. 51, Pelham 50

Quitman Co. 64, Seminole Co. 55

Randolph-Clay 76, Mitchell Co. 68

Sherwood Christian 75, Covenant Christian 72

Girls: 

Lowndes 66, Tift Co. 65

Valdosta 43, Houston Co. 31

Northside-Warner Robins 59, Coffee 39

Columbus 63, Americus-Sumter 44

Monroe 52, Dougherty 49

Cook 58, Crisp Co. 41

Berrien 59, Early Co. 44

Fitzgerald 61, Thomasville 49

