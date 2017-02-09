Tax professional uses voice changer to expose scam artist

The man recorded his conversation with the scammer (Source:WALB)

A Dougherty County tax professional exposed just how far scammers are willing to go to get your money.

Advance Tax Co-Owner Stanley Suit said scam artists are getting more sophisticated. So, he tested them personally.

Suit was quick to respond when he said he found out a client of his was called by a tax scammer.

"I told her, this is just an absolute fraud," said Suit. "The IRS wouldn't call and tell you something like that. "

So, to expose the possible criminal, Suit decided to fire up his voice changer and give him a call back.

"If I had the money I'd take of it," said Suit, in a recording using a voice changer. "How much money do you have in your bank account," responded the scam artist.

Soon after dialing the number, Suit was told he owed more than $2,000 to the IRS and that, if he didn't pay within several days, the agency would take action.

"We don't want the police to go to your home and they will arrest you," said the scammer in the recording. "We are going to freeze your bank account and you will lose every single penny."

Suit says he wanted to know how far the man would go to scam victims.

"I wanted to know was there something they were saying that was even believable," said Suit.

He said none of the call was credible, and, when lending out fake information about a sick relative, Suit found out just how low the scammer would go.

"My son is very sick with cancer," Suit said in the recording. "That's not my concern if your son has cancer, he is sick or he is dead," said the scammer.

He said he feels police can't do much with the tape. So, he wanted to show the public.

"I just intended to get it out to as many people as possible," said Suit.

An effort he hopes will keep money rightfully in the pockets of south Georgians.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.