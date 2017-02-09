Boy Scouts learn about leadership

Boys Scouts learned about the importance of leadership at an annual event Thursday evening.

The Building Leaders Dinner allowed those in South Georgia to get a glimpse of what scouts have been up to over the last year.

Former Georgia Bulldogs Head Football Coach Ray Goff of Moultrie was the keynote speaker.

Organizers said it's important to display how developing the character of young men can benefit the community.

"The importance of the recognition is to let people know the job is really being done behind the scenes in terms of the development of these young men because it really impacts our day-to-day lives," said Chairman Miles Espy.

The event is a key fundraiser for the Boy Scouts.

