Habitat for Humanity gives hope to storm victims during workshop

Bailey's mobile home in Paradise Village was decimated like many others. (Source: WALB)

Flint River Habitat for Humanity staff greeted tornado-stricken families who have put their faith in a homeowner's workshop that could bring them hope.

"We have over 160 homes in Dougherty County right now," said Flint River Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Scooter Courtney.

He provided vital information that may be Kelly Bailey and her fiance's only lifeline.

"We don't have anywhere to go so we're just trying to put our lives back together," said Kelly Bailey.

Bailey's mobile home in Paradise Village was decimated like many others in this aerial footage.

"You lose everything and you have to completely start all the way back over again," remarked Bailey, and that's when Habitat for Humanity comes into play.

"This is just the tip of the ice berg, the people that are here are saying I have nothing, I have nowhere to go," said Courtney.

Courtney said he hasn't seen this type of need since the floods of 94 and 98.

They have two properties that they're rehabbing, but getting one can be a grueling process.

Some of the requirements include 30-80 percent of area medium income, unsafe living conditions and displaced after the tornado.

"This is the road to home ownership," explained Courtney.

A dream that was snuffed from Bailey who planned on buying her trailer.

But after Thursday night, her future may be a little brighter.

"This give us a lot of hope," said Bailey.

"That's what habitat is here for, is to give the community of Dougherty and Lee County hope," said Courtney.

Kelly Bailey and her family are staying at a motel.

She plans on applying for a home with Flint River Habitat for Humanity, which will be a six to 12 month process.

If you would like to help Kelly Bailey, you can contact her on Facebook.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.