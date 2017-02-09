South Georgians meet to spread Women's March message

Two women inspired by marches across the country are working to unite South Georgian's behind their cause.

The pair organized an interest group in Albany Thursday, after attending the Women's March on Washington last month.

Organizers said they want to gauge which issues people in the region wish to prioritize.

The national movement covers a wide range of topics from reproductive rights to environmental protection.

"I'm not going to affect what's happening on the national level," said co-organizer Whitney Knox Lee. "I can affect what's happening here in Albany, whats happening here in Southwest Georgia. From there, we can elect representatives and senators, who we think will represent our interests. It will trickle to the top."

Other groups have held similar meetings across the county. You can learn more about the Albany Huddle Group by visiting its Facebook page.

