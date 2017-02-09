DCP warns residents about tax scams

DCP officers haven't had any issues with tax scams so far this season. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County Police said most tax scam cases are done by phone or email. (Source: WALB)

South Georgia law enforcement warned people to be on the lookout for scams.

Scammers often use scare tactics to lure people into paying an IRS bill.

They said the bill is only sent by certified mail, not a phone call or by email.

"Do not give your information over the phone, do not give your name, social security number, date of birth or your debit card numbers. That should be a red flag that something is, you know that's a scam," said DCP Sgt. David McVey.

