Handcrafted stars of hope uplifts storm survivors

Have you seen handcrafted stars of hope popping up in your neighborhood?

North Georgia company Jimmy Britt Builders partnered with Stars of Hope, a disaster relief and community arts program, to uplift storm-impacted families.

Disaster relief non profit Upstate New York Cares --- which happens to be in Albany, NY --- also teamed up with Stars of Hope to send stars to support the sister city.

Each star was designed by kids from all across the country who wrote sayings like "Upstate New York cares" and "Stand Tall."

Volunteers passed out stars to several storm-impacted areas.

Staff said most of the stars were made by kids inside of the World Trade Center.

"They are made by kids in basically community art project. They all center around building hope in any type of natural disaster or man-made disaster. They come together and build these pieces of art just to try to bring a little bit of hope," said Chris Brown.

