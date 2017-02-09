ABAC school of business names dean

Dr. Elad has been with ABAC since 1999 Source: WALB)

Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College's Business school is under new leadership and looking for big growth.

Dr. Renata Elad was named the dean of the Stafford School of business.

In her 17th year with the school, Dr. Elad was formerly the interim dean.

The school is in it's 3rd year of it's new 4-year bachelor of science in business and economic development program.

She believes her background will help it succeed.

"I felt I can bring some of that knowledge into the school of business," said Dr. Elad. "I have a background in applied economics, not exactly business, but that kind of links with economics being the foundation of most business classes."

