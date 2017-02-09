100-year-old still sharing knowledge at Tifton museum

Then called the Agrirama, two constants have remained at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture since it began in 1976: Rich history, and an even richer tour guide.

Ferol Cosper knows every nook and cranny of the museum like the back of her hand.

The 100-year old works full-time at the museum, and has for the past 40 years. Her favorite part of the job is spewing knowledge to her many guests.

"Oh I like people, I love people, I just like to talk to people," said Cosper.

And her favorite type are the kids who she believes have so much to learn about agriculture and hard work.

"They always have someone to do it for them, and at that time we had to do it ourselves."

Since she was a child working cotton fields and churning butter, all she's known was work. And hard work at that.

Now that she's not as mobile, she leaves the demonstrations in the historic village to other employees.

Cosper still can walk you through any of the routines, like filling a horse's trough.

Just as the water fills the trough, her wealth of knowledge fills every guest willing to listen.

And she doesn't plan on leaving any time soon.

"It's just a good feeling to be able to say, I'm going to work today. And knowing that I'm going to see all the wonderful people out here," said Cosper.

