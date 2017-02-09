Thomas Co. school hosts fit fathers week

Preschool students in Thomas County got a special visit during P.E. class this week.

Their dads came to the school and participated in Fit Fathers Week.

They got to do different activities during class like jump rope.

"We asked the dads to come out to raise money for the classroom and also jump rope for heart," said Coach Hanah Taylor

The dads told WALB they were excited to participate.

Teachers say they were excited to see all of the dads come to the event.

The program started Monday and will end on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.