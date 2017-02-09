After school program director arrested for child molestation

An after school program director in Bainbridge is charged with child molestation.

Officers said they arrested Greg McDonald Wednesday morning.

McDonald is the director at Atlas Educational Program.

Greg McDonald is now charged with child molestation and aggravated sexual battery.

Investigators with Bainbridge Public Safety said those children were not affiliated with the after school program.

A lot of people in the community told WALB they know McDonald.

They also said they would keep the family in their prayers.

Officers said the case originated from the Division of Child and Family Services.

Bainbridge Public Safety officers started their investigation after getting information from DFCS.

Investigators aren't releasing a time frame.

"We've conducted several interviews and took our information to the DA's office. They were in conjunction with us. He was arrested yesterday, I don't know if he's bonded out or not," said Chris Avery.

McDonald has been the director over Atlas Educational Program since 2009.

WALB tried to call to get a statement from someone with Atlas and it goes straight to McDonald's voice mail.

