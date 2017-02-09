3 arrested and charged after Parker Avenue drug raid

Officials obtained the search warrant after an ongoing investigation that started a couple of months ago. (Source: WALB)

Officials raided a home in the 1200 block of Parker Avenue. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit seized cocaine and meth, and arrested three men in a drug raid Thursday afternoon.

After receiving complaints and a month long investigation, ADDU raided a home in the 1200 block of Parker Avenue around 3:15 p.m.

They seized almost 3 grams of meth and 17 grams of cocaine.

Lenwood Thomas and Clifford Thomas were arrested and charged with intent to distribute cocaine and selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a park.

Antwon Hicks was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

All were taken to the Dougherty County jail.

