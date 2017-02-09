Police need help finding entering auto suspect

Albany police need the public's help locating a suspect wanted for entering auto.

Officials are looking for Simon Demond Williams, 36.

Detectives obtained an entering auto warrant against Williams after someone broke into a truck at the Homerun Foods on Westover Boulevard on Tuesday, and stole money.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

