Police need help finding entering auto suspect

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany police need the public's help locating a suspect wanted for entering auto.

Officials are looking for Simon Demond Williams, 36.

Detectives obtained an entering auto warrant against Williams after someone broke into a truck at the Homerun Foods on Westover Boulevard on Tuesday, and stole money. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS. 

