Valdosta officers involved in 2016 shootings honored

The Valdosta Police Department honored officers at a ceremony Thursday.

At the ceremony, Officer Randall Hancock and Officer Alyssa Shirey both received medals of honor.

Hancock also earned a Purple Heart award, which is given to officers who sustained life-threatening injuries while on duty.

Both officers were involved in separate shootings last year.

"We have your back and we always will," Mayor John Gayle said to the officers at the ceremony.

Officers said the community support is crucial.

"It's not something, like i said, that you want to receive an award for," said Officer Shirey, "Ultimately, knowing that you did make the right decision and you do have the support from everybody because of that decision makes you feel good."

"It keeps us, the police officers, motivated to do our jobs because we know that if something does happen that's bad to us or our family, than someone's got our back to help us stand right back up," Officer Hancock said.

Other officers were also recognized at the ceremony for service to the department.

