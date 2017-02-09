Suspects steal from Lake Park lottery machines

Officers said the suspects got away in a burgundy vehicle, possibly a Honda, with a Florida plate. (Source: WALB)

Police in Lake Park are searching for 2 men who stole money out of a lottery machine at a store.

The two suspects went into the Right Stop on Lakes Boulevard February 3.

In surveillance video, you see one suspect pull what appears to be bolt cutters out of his pants and hands them to another person.

The suspect uses the bolt cutters to cut open the lock, take money out of the machine, before they both go running out the door.

Officials said there were other people in the store that didn't notice the theft.

"The easiest is the hardest to detect," said Lake Park Police Chief James Breletic, "People come and go everyday. They go inside a convenience store, they pay attention to their business itself."

No one was injured during the theft.

This is the 2nd time the lottery machines at this store were robbed, it also happened at the store last July.

Officers said the suspects got away in a burgundy vehicle, possibly a Honda, with a Florida plate.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Lake Park police department at 229-559-7470.

