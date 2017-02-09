AFD responds to fire on West Society Avenue

The residents of the home have said that all of the occupants have been accounted for. (Source: WALB)

The call came in around 4:20 p.m. (Source: WALB)

Crews were on the scene of a house fire on West Society Avenue Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

Officials have said there are no reports of injuries at this time after a house caught fire on West Society Avenue on Thursday.

The call came in around 4:20 p.m.

The residents of the home in the 400 block of West Society Avenue have said that all of the occupants have been accounted for.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.