K-9 units look to get bulletproof vests

Captain Kevin Flowers has been working with Todo for several years. (Source: WALB)

Across South Georgia, law enforcement units are using K-9's in their everyday activity.

While the officers wear bullet proof vests as protection, many of the dogs wear nothing but their collars.

Often times they are the first ones to enter a crime scene.

It's been three years since Early County Investigator Kevin Naramore got Zeus from the Dooly County Sheriff's Office.

"He loves his job and loves working," said Naramore, as he smiled looking at one of his good friends.

Naramore said since getting Zeus every aspect of his job has changed. The two are now inseparable.

"I believe he adds another element to policing down here that we haven't had before," said Naramore.

With Zeus, he said they've been able to track down people he doesn't think he would've been able to find without him.

Several months ago, Zeus found a man that went missing in Damascus late at night.

"Zeus took me right to him after about two or three hours of walking around in the woods. We ended up getting that guy back safely," said Naramore.

When officer Naramore arrives on scene he always has on this vest, but foe Zeus, he has nothing to protect him.

"Zeus is 15 feet in front of me on a lead," said Naramore. "He's the first one to get to the bad guy."

After attending a training in November, Naramore was introduced to the Georgia Chapter of Vesting America's Police K--9's, a group that helps department get vests for their dogs.

Last year the group helped 18 units get vests for K-9s.

This week they helped Naramore set up a fundraiser page. In just days, it raised the 800 dollars needed for the vest.

"I think him wearing vest is safety that he needs," said Naramore.

Now Naramore wants to help other departments get vests, like his buddy Captain Kevin Flowers and his dog Todo in Randolph County.

"He gets up everyday just like I do and goes to work," said Flowers. "We want to keep him safe just like we want to be safe."

Naramore is trying to help other local K-9 unites get vests as well.

Besides Randolph County, units in Cook and Colquitt County are looking into how they can get vests for their dogs.

Once the fundraiser pages are available, they will be shared on WALB News 10's Amanda Hoskins' facebook page.

