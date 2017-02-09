Blakely-Early Co. Chamber of Commerce celebrates 67th year banquet

Kyle Kornegay is the president of the chamber. (Source: WALB)

The Chamber of Commerce in Blakely-Early County will celebrate its 67th year. (Source: WALB)

Blakely/Early County Chamber of Commerce will have its 67th annual banquet Thursday night, celebrating what they said was a successful year.

This year, leaders said they hosted a number of new events, and gained 20 new members.

They held a youth leadership program with high school students, and helped launch the new Early County Aviation Center.

It's a full-service airport that even offers a flight school.

Chamber President Kyle Kornegay said he's so proud of the work everyone did.

"It's been an eventful year, and it's been a year of change and growth. We are just really excited to see where the future is going to lead us. I know it's going to be something special," said Kornegay.

He said they are already planning to bring back a 5K run, and golf tournament this upcoming year.

