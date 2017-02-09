Peanut proud festival to help local business

Kyle Kornegay is the Chamber of Commerce President. (Source: WALB)

The festival is the biggest event of the year in Blakely. (Source: WALB)

This is from the Peanut Proud Festival last year. (Source: WALB)

It's about that time of year to mark your calendars for the Peanut Proud Festival in Blakely.

Folks are getting deep into the planning stages of what is the area's biggest event of the year.

This year it will be held March 25th.

Along with the parade, there will be a fun run, obstacle course for kids and live entertainment.

Chamber of Commerce president Kyle Kornegay said the event helps local businesses tremendously.

"This is feeding families and buying clothes for kids, so it's so important to us to see local business supported the way it is, and see the benefit they get from peanut proud," said Kornegay.

Every year, folks wait in anticipation for the big announcement of who will be the entertainment at the event.

The big reveal is expected to be later this week.

