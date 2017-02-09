Food donations "slightly" up since storms, more needed

Volunteers with the Lord's Pantry on W. Society in downtown Albany pack food boxes for individuals and families each week.

The Lord's Pantry relies on new shipments of food from Second Harvest, the region's food bank, to meet the demand for food for the needy in the area.

A volunteer with the Lord's Pantry said the non-profit is just now starting to see people struggling financially after the January storms and tornadoes seek help from the established food pantry, now that many of the emergency disaster relief efforts have ended.

But, the Second Harvest's executive director, Eliza McCall, said that food supplies are very low right now, and there was only a very slight uptick in food donations following the January storms.

McCall said they do not need peanut butter right now, but they do especially need heartier food donations like canned soups and meats.

You can drop your food donation at any bank in Albany, along with some banks in Lee and Worth counties, now until the end of the month as part of the "Banking on the Albany Community" food drive, that was extended through February.

So far, that food drive has generated more than 5,000 pounds of food for the needy in South Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.