Guest Editorial: FEMA's here to help

Across Southwest Georgia, it's been impressive to see the whole community respond and give their neighbors a helping hand, especially volunteers, charities and faith-based groups making a big difference in people's lives.

As of Friday, February 10, seven disaster recovery centers will be open for storm survivors and small business owners.

If you have disaster-related needs or questions and would like to meet face-to-face with FEMA and others providing assistance, please visit any location that's convenient for you.

Two centers are open in Dougherty County, at the Albany Mall and at 1721 East Oglethorpe.

Another is open at the Cook County Administration Building in Adel.

And in Turner County at the Civic Center in Ashburn.

Other centers are at the Crisp County Fire Rescue located on Eddie Road, the Thomas County Fire Department in Thomasville, and starting Friday, at the Worth County Community center in Sylvester.

All the centers are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The centers will be open only for a limited time, and the deadline to register with FEMA for assistance is coming up next month.

Register by calling 1-800-621-3362 or online.

Please help spread the word that these resources are available, and thanks for doing your part to help the community recover.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.