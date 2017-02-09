Sylvester gets FEMA Disaster Recovery Center

FEMA said Thursday that a Disaster Recovery Center will open Friday morning, February 10, in Sylvester to help Worth County residents whose homes or businesses were damaged by the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding in January.

The center is located at the Worth County Community Center, 1310 North Monroe Street, in Sylvester, just north of Worth Co. High School.

Center hours are: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed Sundays.

The center is staffed with representatives from FEMA, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates about applications.

Disaster survivors may register with FEMA the following ways:



Online at DisasterAssistance.gov (also in Spanish).

Download the FEMA mobile app (also in Spanish).

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (FEMA). If you are hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585. If you use 711 or VRS (Video Relay Service) or require accommodations while visiting a center, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Help is available in most languages, and information on the registration process is available here.

