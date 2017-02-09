ACRI spotlighted on national show tonight

The Albany Civil Rights Institute will be featured in a national show about museums on Thursday night.

The Travel Channel's "Mysteries at the Museum" is showcasing the ACRI, the first time the program has featured a civil rights museum.

ACRI Executive Director, Frank Wilson, said the producers of the show were particularly interested in the photography of Danny Lyon, who captured the civil rights movement in the south as a young history student from the University of Chicago.



Lyon photographed the movement in Albany and Southwest Georgia from 1962-1964, and his images and the story of the "Stolen Girls", the teenagers held in the old Leesburg Stockade, will be prominently featured in Thursday's episode, according to Wilson.



In an email from the show's producer, The "Mysteries at the Museum" episode featuring ACRI airs Thursday night at 10:00 p.m.



