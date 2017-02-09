Valdosta church hosts Valentines Banquet for homeless

Along with a dinner, there will be guest speakers, singers, and gift giveaways. (Source: WALB)

A Valdosta church is hosting a Valentines Banquet to feed the homeless community and storm victims February 9.

Grace Fellowship Seventh Day Adventist Church in Valdosta is hosting the banquet.

This is the 5th year the church has hosted it.

Along with a dinner, there will be guest speakers, singers, and gift giveaways.

The Moody Air Force Sergeants Association, other local churches, and restaurants donated time and funds to make the event possible.

Pastor Winston Taylor said the event does much more than just feed a crowd.

"The banquet is designed to not just give somebody food, but to show somebody you care for them. To show somebody you love them," said Pastor Taylor.

Last year roughly 150 people attended the dinner.

This year the dinner will start at 6:00 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1304 W. Hill Avenue.

