Search for missing Clinch Co. man enters 4th week

Officials started a search for Jacobe 'Jake' Dewitt Conner, 30, of Fargo, a month ago. He has not been seen since he was missed at his job site Wednesday, February 1.

GBI Special Agent Mark Pro of the Douglas post renewed a call for information Tuesday.

Conner was reported missing by co-workers from his job site, near the intersection of Score Bridge Road and Plumb Bush Road near Homerville late on the afternoon of the first. The area around Fargo, where they are searching, is very rural and remote.

Conner is a white man, approximately six feet tall, and weighing approximately 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a “Conner Timber” dark gray shirt and uniform work pants.

The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and local first responders are all involved in the effort.

Anyone with information concerning Jacobe 'Jake' Dewitt Conner is asked to contact the Clinch County Sheriff’s office at (912) 487-5316, (912) 487-3250 or the GBI Douglas office at (912) 389-4103.

