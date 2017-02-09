Southern Tech nurses all pass board exam

The nurses all passed on the first try (Source: SRTC)

The most recent class of Southern Regional Technical College’s Practical Nursing program had a 100% pass rate on their board exams, on the first try.

The national average for first-time test takers is 84%.

These 22 students completed their coursework in 2016.

"Hard work pays off as proven by these 22 graduates who passed their boards on their first attempt, giving SRTC a phenomenal 100% board passage rate. During this Program, students basically give up their lives and study every day and night in order to be successful in this arduous curriculum," said faculty member Magan Swilley, RN, MSN.

"I am proud of each of them as they move forward into the nursing profession. A special thank you also goes out to the clinical sites in the community for providing us such a great learning environment to train and prepare our students to enter the real world ready to immediately work as a competent and capable nurse."

Southern Regional offers over 148 degree, diploma, and certificate programs, and 27 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia, and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia.

SRTC has sites in Ashburn, Cairo, Camilla, Moultrie, Thomasville, Tifton, and Sylvester.

For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, log on, or call (888) 205 – 3449.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.