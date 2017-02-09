GA Peanut Commission's 'Report Day' is underway

The Georgia Peanut Commission is holding the annual Research Report Day, at the National Environmentally Sound Production Agriculture Laboratory (NESPAL), located on the University of Georgia Tifton campus.

The event provides growers and industry representatives an opportunity to hear the latest reports and newest information available on peanut research projects funded by GPC in 2016.



"The commission works to wisely invest peanut farmers' dollars into research projects across Georgia in an effort to reduce production input costs and improve agronomic techniques," says Donald Chase, GPC Research Committee chairman. "Although some of the findings are preliminary, the projects are exciting and many times new recommendations or observations are announced."

The commission awarded $423,000 to peanut research facilities in the state last year. Thirty research projects from the University of Georgia and the USDA Agricultural Research Service were paid for by the commission.



The Georgia Peanut Commission's research programs primarily focus on peanut breeding for higher yield and improved quality; economics, conservation methods, irrigation and water management, pests, weed and disease management, and peanut allergy research.



